FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — A former Fort Hood doctor accused of secretly recording and sexually assaulting his patients asked a court to release him from pretrial confinement at the Bell County Jail during a hearing at the Judicial Center on Fort Hood.

Victims of former Army Maj. Blaine McGraw held back tears as he entered the courtroom. His attorneys asked for McGraw to be released from pretrial confinement.

Prosecutors argued against the motion, pointing to his behavior during previous restrictions while he was free and the level of trust that would be required if release were granted — trust they say he has already broken.

People involved in setting his restrictions and confinement told the court he went off post six times, in violation of his agreements. An Army CID investigator testified that data collected from three phones taken from McGraw confirmed he was off post and visited Georgetown, Nolanville and Belton, where his home is located.

They also testified about his behavior after the allegations were made public, communicating with victims and allegedly violating the protective orders in place.

In their case to have McGraw released, his attorneys cited poor treatment in the Bell County Jail and going days without his heartburn medication, leading to high blood pressure and an emergency room trip.

Two victims gave emotional testimony about the impact his release could have on them, with 31 statements in total submitted to the court from other victims.

Prosecutors closed their argument by saying McGraw's "impulse can't be restrained," with the defense reminding the court that he is innocent until proven guilty.

The judge says he will make his decision over the weekend and deliver it in writing to attorneys before Thanksgiving.

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