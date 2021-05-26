Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Military family surprised to see encouraging messages in their new home

items.[0].image.alt
KXXV
thumbnail_Outlook-cattnrsk.png
Posted at 5:06 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 18:06:06-04

WACO — A Waco family was in for a heartwarming surprise Wednesday afternoon.

U.S. Marine Staff Sergeant Felipe Tremillo Junior and his family stopped by their new home for a grand tour put on by H-E-B Operation Appreciation and Operation Finally Home.

While there, the family read numerous encouraging messages the community wrote on their home's frame structure.

It's a great way to say thanks to Tremillo for his hard work, dedication and service to our country.

"I think it's just a great way to come home and when they say welcome home, I mean this is it, this is the city of Waco coming together to do something special for a service member and his family so I think that is an absolutely most important take away from this whole experience," says Tremillo Junior.

The family is expected to move into their new home later this year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education