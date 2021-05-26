Military family surprised to see encouraging messages in their new home

WACO — A Waco family was in for a heartwarming surprise Wednesday afternoon.

U.S. Marine Staff Sergeant Felipe Tremillo Junior and his family stopped by their new home for a grand tour put on by H-E-B Operation Appreciation and Operation Finally Home.

While there, the family read numerous encouraging messages the community wrote on their home's frame structure.

It's a great way to say thanks to Tremillo for his hard work, dedication and service to our country.

"I think it's just a great way to come home and when they say welcome home, I mean this is it, this is the city of Waco coming together to do something special for a service member and his family so I think that is an absolutely most important take away from this whole experience," says Tremillo Junior.

The family is expected to move into their new home later this year.