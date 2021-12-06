Milam County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in San Gabriel River

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — A dead body discovered in the San Gabriel River has been identified as 55-year-old Christi Warwick Coufal of Cameron.

Her family has since been notified, according to the Milam County Sheriff's Office.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Around 7:52 a.m., the Milam County Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing person.

Later, at approximately 10:48 a.m., they received a report of a lifeless person 15 miles away in said river.

"It is unknown at this time whether the two calls are related," MCSO wrote in a press release.

"As with all questionable deaths, the person in the river will be investigated as a homicide until or unless the evidence determines another outcome,

"Until a positive ID is made and family has been notified, the name of the person located in the river will not be released.”

