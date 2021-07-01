Migrants facing significant heat exposure with Texas summer

Temperatures are rising with Texas' summer heat, and the Southwest Texas border poses dangerous environmental conditions for those attempting to cross the border.

According to Custom Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector, the agency has recovered 24 deceased migrants since October, 2020 and rescued 770 injured from heat exposure.

In addition to responding to 911 calls, the sector has rescue beacons deployed throughout the region for assistance, each beacon is a signal box that displays instructions in English, Spanish, and via pictures to guide anyone in need of help to activate the signal.

Heat conditions in the brush require anyone traveling to consume at least two gallons of water a day, to avoid death or dehydration. Many migrant travelers are not equipped with the supplies to make it through the summer heat.