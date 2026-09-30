Midway ISD elementary schools show how they're combating the nationwide literacy crisis

WOODWAY, Texas — The National Urban League says nearly 40% of fourth graders nationwide read below a basic level. Teachers at two local elementary schools say building strong reading skills early is the key to turning that around.

At Woodway Elementary, first grade teacher Ashley Leatham makes reading a central part of every school day.

"If you walk in any classroom across the district in Midway, you're going to see structure, you're gonna see routines, you're gonna see differentiation, you're going to see resources that the district has provided us that are research-based that help build those foundational literacy skills," Leatham said.

The National Urban League also says about 1 in 3 eighth graders nationwide are reading below a basic level. Leatham said reading in her classroom goes beyond simply saying words correctly.

"Literacy empowers learners, and it helps build confidence. It gives them the want to learn," Leatham said.

At Park Hill Elementary, first grade teacher Stacy Spink has a motto she shares with her students.

"We often say in our classroom readers are leaders," Spink said.

Spink tells her students that reading doesn't stop when they leave first grade — or even when they grow up.

"I tell them I still read. There's things I don't understand, or I want to do better, and the way I learn that is by reading. And so we read for the rest of our life," Spink said.

Both teachers say parents who want to help should make time to read together with their child at home. The National Urban League says strong reading skills start with early instruction and support for students who are struggling.

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