(WACO, Texas) — Students at Midway High School are running their very own print shop — handling everything from design and production to delivery and finances.

The operation, known as the Printing Panther, was brought to Midway High School with a simple idea and a plan.

WATCH HERE:

Midway High School students run their own print shop — serving police, high school and the entire district

Over the past two years, the students have expanded their services to a growing list of customers.

"When I first got here, all we had was our HP printer, and I kind of looked up things we could do with their printer, and I was like, oh, we can do all these things. So that sparked off different ideas of what we can do", Justin Davis, a teacher at Midway High, said.

"The shop now takes on a wide range of projects. We do the middle school planners. We do wedding programs; we've done obituaries. We've done flyers, we've done posters", Davis said.

Everything is operated completely by the students — from designing and cutting the product, to delivering it to the customer, and even handling the finances.

"Accountability and responsibility. I think. We all have to be accountable to work together and try to get this job done on time and within a certain frame, so everybody is satisfied, including us and our customers," Cannon Woodward, a senior student at MHS said.

Their work is now on display all over campus.

"Getting to hang up everything that we complete is, like, so nice and seeing it, like, up where everyone can see and being, like, I did that. Like, I helped with that. It's so cool, like, seeing it up in our school," Emma Letbetter, a senior student at MHS, said.

The shop's customers include the Midway Police Department, student council, and the school district — and the work doesn't stop there.

(Raygan Lopez, KXXV) The print shop made an ornament for me as a surprise.

"We have, like, almost every school in the Midway district coming to us to print yearbooks, to print stickers, stuff like that, and it's actually really cool to think about that," Woodward said.

The team has big ambitions for the future.

"The eventual goal is to take care of every printing need for the entire district. Every banner, every letterhead, every notepad, every envelope, you name it, we want to take care of it right here in this print shop," Davis said.

The Printing Panther is hoping to grow. Any questions? Email them here: printshop.panther@midwayisd.org

