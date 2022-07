CAMERON, Texas — Six-grader and 11-year-old Jamell Moore was reported missing early Friday morning in Cameron.

Moore was last seen around 6-7 p.m. near Cameron High School.

A missing person's report has been filed with police.

Moore was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white T-shirt.

His approximate weight and height have not been disclosed.

Those with information are urged to contact local police at (254)-697-6574 or family friends at (512)-429-0068.