Mexia police investigating after 2 victims shot, 1 airlifted

The Mexia Police Department is investigating after two victims were injured with a gunshot wound on Friday.

Police said they responded to multiple 911 calls at around 5:45 p.m. One set of calls reported gunfire at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of North Ross Street.

"The second set of calls indicted there were multiple gunshot victims at Mexia's Parkview Regional Hospital," said Mexia police.

The police department said it was able to determine that there were two victims, both were initially treated at Parkview Regional Hospital.

One of the victims has since been airlifted to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple.

"The Mexia Police Department has identified and detained a person of interest," said police.

The investigation remains ongoing with no other information available at this time.