Mexia ISD: Additional police presence at campuses today following investigation

MEXIA, Texas — Mexia ISD said it is taking extra precautions Tuesday morning following an investigation into a non-credible threat. According to a Facebook post by the school district, there was an investigation into a song making reference to “shooting up the high school in Mexia."

The district said Mexia Police Department investigated and determined it was not a credible threat.

On Tuesday, Mexia ISD announced it will have additional law enforcement officers and will check on all campuses Tuesday.

