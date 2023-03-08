Mexia High School teacher accused of sexually assaulting student arrested: Report

MEXIA, Texas — A Mexica High School teacher has been arrested for sexual assault, according to a joint press release by the district and local police department.

Roselynn Castillo, 33, is a resident of Mexia and a teacher at Mexia High School, according to the Mexia Independent School District.

Castillo is being charged with Sexual Assault of a Child and Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student, both 2nd Degree Felonies, according to the Mexia Police Department.

Castillo was taken into custody Wednesday without incident and transported to the Limestone County Jail in Groesbeck, Texas, police said.

According to their joint press release, the district said they were made aware of these allegations last month.

The district said upon being notified, the administration immediately contacted Mexia PD and placed Castillo on paid administrative leave.

"The safety and well-being of all MISD students and faculty remain the school district’s first priority." the district said in its joint press release.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Mexia PD at 254-562-4154 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

