LEON COUNTY, Texas — A horse head statue has been donated to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

Comprised of knives, weapons, and handcuffs - the metallic items were chosen to reflect law enforcement, according to local artist Terry Jones.

The Jewett-based artist said the statue was created in dedication to the hardworking people working inside the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

(Leon County Sheriff's Office - Facebook)

The horse head sculpture is now open for display in their lobby.