Meta to open new $800 million data center in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Meta, formerly known as the Facebook company, announced Thursday plans to open a hyperscale data center in Temple.

The new facility will cost approximately $800 million to build and produce around 100 operational jobs in the region.

During the peak construction, the project plans to employ around 1,250 construction workers.

Construction is expected to begin this current spring.

"The Hyperscale Data Center will have a positive impact on our community not only by creating jobs but because of Meta’s commitment to invest in local schools, nonprofits, and community projects,” said Adrian Cannady, president and CEO of Temple Economic Development Corporation.

In addition to this new investment, Meta has also invested more than 700 megawatts in solar energy and new wind in Texas. In each data center's local grid, Meta adds new renewable energy.

Temple businesses have the advantage of being located near bustling cities like Dallas and Austin, making it a booming industry base. The city has been rising as a regional employment hub with a population of 450,000 residents.

“Meta’s continued expansion in Texas is a testament to the exceptional business climate and skilled, diverse workforce we have here in the Lone Star State,” said Gov. Greg Abbott.

Meta's multiple platforms like Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram are apps used all over the world.

“We are excited for the opportunities this project will create for our residents and look forward to being a part of Meta’s continued growth,” Temple Mayor Tim Davis said.

With its proximity to Austin, Temple offers a balanced mix of small-town living and the life of a large city. Things such as the expanding career opportunities, diversified industries, and a low cost of living have been enticing new businesses and residents to move to Temple, especially among the new generation of grads and workers.

For more information on the opening data center, please visit facebook.com/TempleDataCenter.