Meridian police officer dies from COVID complications

MERIDIAN, Texas — The Meridian Police Department is mourning the loss of an officer due to COVID.

Wayne “Butch” Nowell, Jr., 65, died Wednesday.

According to the Meridian Tribune, Nowell was in quarantine after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. Chief Blake Johnson said Nowell later tested positive.

A memorial has been set with his patrol vehicle in front of the Pioneer Bank located at 200 W. Morgan St.

Nowell joined the Meridian Police Department in October. He had been in law enforcement since 1986.

Funeral arrangements are pending.



