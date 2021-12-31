Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Meridian police officer dies from COVID complications

items.[0].image.alt
Roger Parker
Flowers and balloons placed on the SUV of Meridian Police Officer Wayne “Butch” Nowell who died from COVID on December 29, 2021<br/>
Meridian police SUV1.jpeg
Meridian police SUV2.jpeg
Wayne Butch Nowell.jpg
Posted at 10:33 AM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 12:34:39-05

MERIDIAN, Texas — The Meridian Police Department is mourning the loss of an officer due to COVID.

Wayne “Butch” Nowell, Jr., 65, died Wednesday.

According to the Meridian Tribune, Nowell was in quarantine after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. Chief Blake Johnson said Nowell later tested positive.

A memorial has been set with his patrol vehicle in front of the Pioneer Bank located at 200 W. Morgan St.

Nowell joined the Meridian Police Department in October. He had been in law enforcement since 1986.

Funeral arrangements are pending.


Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019