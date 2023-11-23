Meridian Christmas tree farm rebounding after droughts impact tree growth

MERIDIAN, Texas — A tree farm in Meridian is bouncing back after droughts played a major part in Christmas tree sales last year.

Owners Kenneth and Kathy Radde of Meridian's Radde Tannenbaum Farm told 25 News that droughts played a big part in slowing down tree growth in recent years.

"We plant about 1,200 trees every Spring and for the last two years there has been hardly any little seedlings that have made it though," Kathy said.

"Well, we had about 150 or so a year," Kenneth said.

“I mean, that’s not many that make it," Kathy said back.

Those 150 trees couldn’t be sold last year because they were too small, but they are now available to take home.

The farm is also selling imported Fraser Firs so families have a choice of what kind of tree that they want to take home for Christmas.

Kenneth said it's the special moments between families cutting down their own tree that he enjoys the most about being in the Christmas tree business.

"There is no other business that I can think of that would cause people to be more happy — customers to be happier,” Kenneth said.

Families can start taking home trees after 3 p.m. on Friday.

Click here to learn more about the farm.