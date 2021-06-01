Memorial Day Weekend marks a hopeful future after a year of staying indoors

WACO, TX — This time last year we were all locked at home wondering when we'll be able to see family and friends again as Covid-19 spread throughout the world.

A year later, with vaccine access and less cases per day people aren't so nervous to be with family and friends as we all safely return back to normal.

For Lupe Botello getting back to the good old days means hanging with his kids at the park, a place that was completely closed off at the peak of the pandemic.

"It's a whole lot better than to be stuck inside," Botello said.

He along with his kids and other family members spent the weekend spending time together as the first holiday came without health officials saying "stay inside."

"Especially with kids, I have a son as well and just being stuck inside with them the whole time and being worried about if we're going to catch Covid and stuff like that it doesn't really do good for the mind," Botello said.

Thankfully, cases have gone down along with hospitalizations and vaccine rates are slowly going up. Something Waco Mayor Dillon Meek says is exciting news.

"That step to being closer to normal is such a success," Mayor Meek said.

Since May 16, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has administered 47,168 Covid-19 vaccines. As many observe Memorial Day weekend, Mayor Meek says this is a step in the right direction.

"We're able to gather, listen to CDC guidelines and listening to our local doctors, but still safely gather with friends and family and so many people we love," Mayor Meek said.

Of course Covid-19 is not gone, in fact there are still people sick in the hospital with the virus so it's important to make sure you're still being cautious.

For Botello staying cautious is just hanging with family but also understanding that masks are still very much still needed.

"I feel like the masks are going to pretty much be the norm now I don't think that's ever going away," Botello said. "But I think it's great were being able to move toward being more back to normal."

We're all going to "get back to normal" at our own speed. No matter who you are it's safe to say the future is looking up as long as we all stand together.