"Meet the Bears": Baylor football hosting 2025 Fan Fest to kick off season

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor Football is hosting the 2025 version of Meet the Bears at the Allison Indoor Practice Facility on Saturday, Aug. 16.

The event is free and open to the public and starts at 1 p.m.

Fans are invited to get autographs from the 2025 football roster and join in the celebration of the start of the season with a Fan Fest, including inflatables, merchandise and more.

What you need to know:



Doors to the Allison Indoor Practice Facility will open at 12:30 p.m. to the public.

Parking is free at the Ferrell Center in lot D. Fans can turn right at University Parks Dr. coming out of the parking lot and walk only five minutes to the event.

Baylor's clear bag policy will be in effect for Meet the Bears.

An exclusive Meet the Bears Football poster will be provided for the event.

All position groups will be represented for autographs throughout the facility, including a special appearance by Bruiser and Marigold.

Autographs will begin at 1 p.m., and lines will close at 2:30 p.m. to accommodate student-athlete schedules. If fans are in line at 2:30 p.m., they will able to remain in line until processed through.

In an effort to accommodate as many requests as possible, each fan will be limited to the event-specific poster plus one autograph item. Setting up posed pictures with players and coaches will not be allowed in order to keep lines moving and to give as many fans as possible the chance to meet each student-athlete.

There will be several booths and fanfare set up throughout the facility, including fans being able to work one-on-one with members of the ticket office to find the best seats this season at McLane Stadium, be able to purchase exclusive apparel from the Baylor Bookstore, a Kids Zone will be set up, and Baylor Cub Club will be represented with registration, giveaways and opportunities to engage in this athletic season.