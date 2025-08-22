McLennan County Sheriff's Office addresses livestock cruelty investigation of a horse

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The McLennan County Sheriff's Office put out a statement regarding a livestock cruelty investigation, following social media speculation and harassment directed towards the individual accused in the case.

The sheriff's office says the matter was thoroughly investigated and focused on the care of a horse named Levi, whose health, status, age and attempted care management played a significant role in the assessment of the case.

"Medical documentation confirmed that Levi was suffering from a chronic respiratory condition known as heaves, formal termed Recurrent Airway Obstruction (RAO). This illness is comparable to human asthma and is triggered by an allergic reaction to airborne particles such as dust, mold, and pollen, commonly found in hay, straw, and barn environments. RAO leads to labored breathing, particularly during warmer months, and often results in loss of appetite and weight, as the horse may refuse to eat due to difficult breathing." - McLennan County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said due to Levi's age, combined with the advanced stage of the respiratory illness, was a major contributing factor to his physical condition.

Investigators reviewed documents from the owner that was made to manage Levi's illness, including attempts to seek care and outreach for assistance specific to this condition.

The sheriff's office also evaluated the condition of the owner's other livestock and they were found to be in good health; investigators found no signs of neglect or cruelty and the animals were provided with adequate food, clean water, and appropriate shelter that is in accordance with accepted animal care standards.

"After completion of the investigation, the MCSO believed that the owner did not act with intent to harm Levi. Based on the evidence reviewed, it was concluded that the owner made reasonable and documented efforts to manage the horse's health issues, but unfortunately, those efforts were unsuccessful due to the progressive nature of the illness and contributing factors related to Levi's age and condition." - McLennan County Sheriff's Office

The McLennan County District Attorney's Office has been presented information for further legal review and screening of the case.

However, the DA's office declined to accept the case, citing insufficient evidence to prove that the suspect intentionally or knowingly violated Texas Penal Code § 42.09 - Cruelty to Livestock Animals.

Given the documented illness, age, and care efforts, a successful prosecution was deemed unlikely, the sheriff's office said.

"It is unfortunate to report that Levi's condition continued to deteriorate over the past month, despite efforts made by a local rescue volunteer to restore his health. Tragically, Levi passed away as a result of his chronic illness. Our office recognizes the efforts of those who tried to help Levi and acknowledges the emotional toll this case has had on all parties involved.



The MCSO remains committed to upholding the welfare of animals and the enforcement of Texas animal cruelty laws. Each case is evaluated based on its unique facts and the legal standards required for prosecution." - McLennan County Sheriff's Office

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office respectfully requests that the public allows the legal process to continue without engaging in harassment or speculation on social media or other platforms regarding this incident and investigation.