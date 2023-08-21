McGregor neighbors fight back against new solar panel farm coming to area

MCGREGOR, Texas — Karen Cooke and her family dedicate themselves and their land to protecting farm animals.

"I really wanted to start a cattle sanctuary to where these cattle will be safe forever and never have to know any harsh hand from anyone," Cooke told 25 News.

"They could just live their lives and get love. That's the sole reason we moved here."

Two years ago, they bought 70 acres in McGregor to care for dozens of cows, two goats, 21 ducks, and many, many feral cats.

"Until recently it's been wonderful," Cooke said.

"Absolutely wonderful."

Earlier this month, the family was approached by Samsung. Cooke said they were offered $250 to sign away easement rights allowing the company to bring in a solar farm next to their property.

"We declined immediately and said no amount of money will make us do this," Cooke said.

"When we saw the map and saw where the project would go, which would basically come right up to the fence line, we saw it would go all the way around behindand come up the other side — which would make a horseshoe."

Her main concerns are her animals and how the development would impact their peaceful life.

"If one of them gets through the fence, the potential is death to them," Cooke said.

"The noise is a factor causing them to be afraid, and there's nowhere to get away from that if it's going to completely horseshoe us."

Cooke reached out to brokers in the area to see what her options are.

"They told us that our property values will drop by half, and if we want to sell the land now we could, but obviously we would have to disclose that," Cooke said.

"Nobody wants to live next to a solar panel farm — we're basically being held hostage on our own property,"

She told 25 News none of her neighbors agreed to sign the papers presented to them, and said Samsung confirmed to her that no one has signed it.

Cooke says she was told if the neighbors don't agree, Samsung has a plan b and plan c to make this project happen.

She's now reaching out to the city, county and lawyers to see what her options are.

"I'm given the choice of fight for my life, my animals lives, my home and my land or just roll over, play dead and let them take whatever they want," Cooke said.

Both the City of McGregor and Samsung did not respond to an interview request from 25 News.