SALADO, Texas (KXXV) — McCain's Bakery & Cafe in Salado was recently featured by America's Best Restaurants, a recognition the owner and longtime customers say belongs to the local village.

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McCain's Bakery & Cafe earns national spotlight, but its owner says the village deserves the real praise

It's the kind of place where the food may bring you through the door, but the people keep you coming back. For Rick and Karen Morris, who have called Salado home for nearly 30 years, McCain's Bakery & Cafe has become part of their routine.

"It's small. It's like home. Everybody knows your name. They're very friendly. The food is outstanding, and the baked goods are to die for," the Morrises said.

That local support has now helped put this small restaurant in a much bigger spotlight. America's Best Restaurants recently visited McCain's to help showcase the story behind the cafe.

"I'm very community-driven. My wife and I like helping people. So for that to show through people voting for us or just showing that support, it was immense," Slade Luster said.

McCain's has been serving Salado since 2008, but current owners Slade and Allysan Luster took over around a year ago and have kept the traditional cafe menu of baked goods, breakfast and lunch items. But for Luster, it's not about the food or even the national recognition. It's about those who helped make it all possible.

"A lot of the times in restaurants, it's hard because you're working a thankless job. That's not the case with this. We get a lot of appreciation and thanks, and so to be able to expand that further and show what we are and what Salado is, is super nice," Luster said.

For regulars like the Morrises, the recognition doesn't come as much of a surprise. They say they always enjoy getting to speak with Slade or Allysan and appreciate that they showcase Salado so lovingly.

"They're just very friendly, good, good people, down to earth, funny; Slade's hilarious. Yeah, they're great," the Morrises said.

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