Thursday July 22nd is Free Tea Day at McAlister’s Deli.

Customers can stop by at any McAlister’s Deli for a 32 oz. glass of tea, orders over the app or online are accepted as well.

The free tea offer includes sweet tea, unsweet tea, tea/lemonade, and flavor shots; but is limited to one per guest in-store and four per order through the McAlister’s Deli website or app.

To find your McAlister's location visit www.mcalistersdeli.com/locations/tx.