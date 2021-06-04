May jobs report slightly higher than April's, but still slower than anticipated

KILLEEN, TX — As COVID-19 continues to slow in the United States we are seeing jobs on the rise and unemployment falling.

The national jobs numbers for May were released and the numbers are good but not great.

The national jobs numbers for may were over 500,000 but that is still shy of what they were hoping for.

”The job numbers were 559,000 new non-farm jobs nations wide. The number is about 100,000 less than they expected but still pretty strong numbers,” said Dr. Robert Tennant, Interim Department Chair of Finance and Economics, Texas A&M Central Texas.

Though the national growth isn’t what some experts were predicting, experts in Central Texas expect to see a similar trend here.

”I certainly believe we will, we’re already seeing it in the number of job postings for employers.” said Charley Ayres, Director of Industry and Education Partnerships at Workforce Solutions of Central Texas.

The number of jobs is going up but there is still the issue of job seekers not applying for the jobs.

”There’s simply just not enough people to fill the jobs. The economy has gotten really good but, we’re also in a situation right now where employers are really starving for talent,” said Ayres.

The wide-open job market is making it a prime time to chase your dream job.

”It is a perfect time to take a look at what your passion really is because there are so many opportunities out there.” said Ayres.

May’s jobs and unemployment numbers for Central Texas have not come out yet but local experts expect to see a similar trend.

