MART, Texas (KXXV) — Mart ISD announced the resignation of Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Chris Lancaster, effective immediately, just days before the team's scheduled Friday night game against Axtell.

WATCH HERE:

Mart ISD football coach and athletic director Chris Lancaster resigns ahead of Friday's game

Lancaster previously served as head coach at Robinson before joining Mart ISD. He took over for longtime coach Kevin Hoffman, who helped build one of the most successful programs in Texas, including 8 state titles and 15 championship game appearances.

Lancaster served as head coach for one full season and one game this year. The team lost 40-0 last week.

In a letter addressed to the community, Mart ISD expressed support for the departing coach.

"Grateful for Coach Lancaster's time, leadership, and dedication to Mart ISD and our athletic departments," the district said.

Coach Kyle Stone will serve as interim athletic director and head football coach.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

