Mart family works to recover after weekend fire leaves home a total loss

MART, Texas — Cheyenne Moss visited her home in Mart on Tuesday for the first time since a fire burned it to the ground on Saturday.

"What used to be a home is now just a pile of rubble," Moss told 25 News.

The family moved into the house on Ross Street just a few months ago but had already made it a home with their two-year-old, Weston.

"In such a short period of time, you have so many memories," Moss said.

"Early mornings you'd hear little pitter-patter around the house. Now you wake up and see what you can salvage, what's savable."

Both Cheyenne and her son were not in town when the fire started. Her son's father was home, but a medical emergency got him out just in time.

"I don't call it anything short of God working his magic," Moss said.

"I can't explain how his defibrillator went off, he calls me, and the ambulance gets here and left nine minutes before the initial fire came in."

The Mart Volunteer Fire Department told the family the cause of the fire was electrical, and it started right next door where her stepfather lived.

Both houses lost almost everything. The only items salvageable were a bin with clothes from Cheyenne's late daughter.

"That was very, very meaningful considering those can't really be replaced as she's passed on and this happened many years ago," Moss said.

The family is now working to replace everything they have collected over the years with a lot of help from the community, their family, and even complete strangers.

"It takes a strong community, and I will say I cannot thank the mart community enough," Moss said.

"They have come in strong for me and my family."

The family is still in need of a highchair, clothes for adults and a two-year-old boy, diapers, and wipes. They also started two GoFundMe's to help both them and the stepfather next door rebuild.