Marlin under boil water notice following routine maintenance

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 7:53 PM, Apr 14, 2021
MARLIN, TX — The city of Marlin is under a boil water notice after routine maintenance was conducted on the Mesquite tower.

According to a release by the City, routine maintenance was conducted on SKID200 multiple membrane filters that needed to be pulled and re-pinned. This caused water levels to run low at the Mesquite tower.

The SKID did not pass the required weekly test, forcing the City of Marlin public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

The City will issue a release once the boil water notice has been lifted.

