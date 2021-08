Marlin police responded 1 p.m. Thursday to the 500 block of Clark St. in reference to a shooting disturbance.

Officers who arrived on the scene were told that several suspects were shooting at others, these individuals left the scene before Marlin police arrived.

Two shooting victims were reported a short time later after they arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

This story is developing as an investigation is ongoing at this time.