Marlin police discover body in water and mud at City Park

MARLIN, Texas — Police discovered a body partially submerged in water and mud at the City Park in Marlin on Thursday.

According to the Marlin Police Department on Facebook, police found the victim at around 2 p.m.

The victim cannot be positively identified at this time.

"There have been rumors, but it is not clear at this time if this is the subject that was reported missing on July 2, 2023," authorities said.

This is still an ongoing investigation, more details will be released to the public as they become available.