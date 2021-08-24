Marlin officer reportedly 'exposed to an unknown drug' in traffic stop, administered Narcan

The Marlin Police Department said one Marlin officer was exposed to an unknown drug during a traffic stop.

Marlin police received a call around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday that reported an officer was down. The officer stated they needed a Narcan at the location urgently.

Deputies responded immediately and the officer was seen to be having obvious reactions to exposure. Narcan was administered and the officer was transported to a local hospital via a deputy's vehicle.

According to Marlin police, officers who remained on the scene secured evidence and let the suspect go in an effort to be with their fellow officer at the hospital. A warrant is to be issued for the suspect.

"When a fellow brother or sister goes down in the line of duty, they’re the priority," said the police department, in regards to why the suspect was released. "The charges the suspect is facing are not aggravated and it is not uncommon for law enforcement to get warrants at a later date for drug charges depending on circumstances."

The officer has been cleared from the hospital and is expected to be stable.