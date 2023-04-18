Marlin ISD moves to four-day school week

MARLIN, Texas — The Marlin ISD Board of Managers have approved the move to a four-day school week, with the district taking a "strong start, strong finish" approach, meaning students will attend school every Friday in August, January, and May, according to Marlin ISD.

Students will also attend school on the first Friday of every month.

This new calendar is said to include operational cost savings and improved academic performance.

"The adoption of a Four-Day Week Calendar is a significant step towards providing students with a well-rounded educational experience, while also meeting the needs of teachers and staff," said Marlin ISD superintendent, Dr. Darryl Henson.

"We are excited to see the positive impact this change will have on the community of Marlin."