Marlin clinic collecting gifts for graduating seniors

Posted at 7:04 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 20:04:44-04

MARLIN, Texas — The Falls Community Hospital & Clinic is collecting items for gift bags to distribute to Marlin ISD seniors after graduation.

The clinic is hoping to encourage the class after its graduation was postponed by nearly a month.

The clinic will have bags with names of each graduate and is asking community members to donate items to put in each one.

"Gifts might include items such as: encouraging notes, t-shirts, candy, gift cards, gas cards, toothpaste/brushes, etc.," a post from the hospital said.

People can bring donations directly to the FCHC any time Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. until June 20.

Anyone with questions or who is not able to bring their donation to the clinic is asked to contact the clinic on Facebook.

