Marlin authorities investigating last week's early morning apartment fire

MARLIN, Texas — It’s been five days since 21 people in Marlin were left without a place to call home after their apartments caught fire.

The American Red Cross and other local organizations like the Falls County Samaritan House and BJ’s Tiny Tots Daycare, are still offering help such as clothing, food, and shelter for some of the families that were displaced.

Some Western Motel apartment residents are staying with loved ones, while others are staying at the Relax Inn and Marlin Motel.

Falls County leaders told 25 News’ Bobby Poitevint that the City of Marlin is helping shelter some of the pets also displaced by the fire.

The City of Marlin Fire Department is investigating with the assistance from the Marlin Police department.

Police Chief James Hommel said it is typical for the police department to assist in a fire investigation — he says nothing has been ruled out, and with back to back fires, it’s hard to focus all their attention on one incident.

Several buildings, including a flower shop, also caught fire last week.

Chief Hommel expects to know more information on what caused the Western Motel apartment fire in the coming days.

Western Motel apartment manager Pamela Neie said Tuesday they are still on track for some residents to move back home at the end of the week.

She says those resident’s apartments did not have damage and she’s planning for electricity to be cut back on this week.

Hommel also says Walmart is helping provide clothes to residents.

25 News will continue to provide updates and additional details on this story as they become available.