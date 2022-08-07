Burns Creek fire: Mandatory evacuation issued for residents on Schulenberg Lane in Washington County

BURTON, Texas — A mandatory evacuation is underway for all residents living on Schulenberg Lane in Washington County, officials said.

At this time, it is reported to be 100 acres and zero percent contained.

Officials have also confirmed that several homes have been burned.

The fire is reported to be on Farm-To-Market Road 1948, spreading alongside the southwest side of Rocky Creek Park, according to the Rocky Creek Fire Department.

Residents are being asked to evacuate as multiple fire departments respond to a large grass fire now labeled the 'Burns Creek fire.'

Officials have confirmed multiple aircrafts have been requested to help control the blaze.

At this time, officials have not released any info regarding what may have ignited the fire.

Photo courtesy of Jessica Florez.

To view a real-time map, click here.