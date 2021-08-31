Man, woman found deceased at Burnet County home in suspected homicide

Deputies from the Burnet County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about two unresponsive individuals at around 1 p.m. on Monday.

As deputies arrived on the scene, a 39-year-old female and a 42-year-old male were found dead at The Overlook subdivision home in Horseshoe Bay. The Burnet County Sheriff's Office said the incident is being investigated as a suspected homicide.

The names of the individuals have not yet been released. Both were transported to the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. The sheriff's office said there is no immediate threat at large to the public.

BCSO is leading the investigation with the Texas Rangers and the Horseshoe Bay Police Department.