Man sentenced for murder of two family members, shooting a third

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — A man was sentenced to two life sentenced in prison for the murder of two family members and shooting and injuring a third in the Brazos County courtroom, the district attorneys office announced Tuesday.

Mike Epperson pled guilty to two counts of murder, which he received two life sentences for, plus 20 years for two counts of aggravated assault and 10 years for harassment of a public servant. These sentences will run concurrently, and the defendant will not be eligible for parole until he's served 30 years.

On May 23, 2024, the district attorneys office says Epperson shot and killed two members of his family and shot and wounded another family member. The two family members killed were pronounced deceased on scene and the third family member was shot in the arm.

Epperson also threatened his grandmother by pointing a gun at her.

Epperson lived at the same residence as the victims, and the abuse of methamphetamine was a factor in his conduct, the district attorneys office said.

After the killings, Epperson took off in a vehicle but was spotted by Killeen Police officers just before 5 a.m. the following morning. After a police chase, at slow speeds, Epperson surrendered to police.

College Station Police Department detectives interviewed Epperson at the Bell County Jail and confessed to the killings.

"It is impossible to imagine the level of suffering inflicted by this defendant on his family. This sentence is an appropriate response to the senseless carnage perpetrated by the defendant." - Kevin Capps, Assistant District Attorney

This case was investigated by the College Station Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Kevin Capps, Caleb Beacham, Investigator Mike Johse and Victim Assistance Coordinator Shae Cooks.

The Brazos County District Attorneys office also thanks the Killeen Police Department for their assistance with the CSPD in quickly apprehending this defendant.