BARRY, Texas — A man who went missing in Navarro County is now confirmed dead.

25 News spoke with Sheriff Elmer Tanner earlier Thursday, who confirmed that 73-year-old Melvin Jordan was found in the country, near Barry.

Search teams assisted by a K-9 found the body near Jordan's home.

Tanner said people last spoke with Jordan on Sunday. He says foul play is not a factor in the investigation. The investigation continues pending an autopsy.