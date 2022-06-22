FRANKLIN, Texas — Traffic was stopped on Hwy. 6 near Campbells Creek on Wednesday morning as multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a one-vehicle crash resulting from a pursuit with the Franklin Police Department.

North bound lanes on Hwy 6 near Campbell's Creek are currently shut down as emergency crews are responding to the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/iSglIhitzD — Garrett Hottle (@GKHottle) June 22, 2022

Preliminary findings reveal at 7:40 a.m. the driver of a 2019 Dodge Charger was traveling southbound, actively fleeing from the Franklin Department, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Dodge attempted to make a U-turn and went across the roadway and into the northbound ditch.

🚨Update: Traffic is slowly starting to move again. DPS confirms this is the result of one vehicle crash from a pursuit with Franklin PD. One lane southbound and one lane northbound are open. Drivers should expect delays as law enforcement works the scene. pic.twitter.com/Em6ydLudyf — Garrett Hottle (@GKHottle) June 22, 2022

The driver of the 2019 Dodge Charger was transported via helicopter to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and is in critical condition, according to TX DPS.

The passenger was uninjured.

The investigation regarding this incident is currently ongoing.