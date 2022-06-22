Watch
Man hospitalized with self-inflicted gunshot wound after chase ends on HWY 6: Police

Garrett Hottle
Driver in critical condition following attempt to flee Franklin PD Wednesday morning
Posted at 2:45 PM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 15:45:41-04

FRANKLIN, Texas — Traffic was stopped on Hwy. 6 near Campbells Creek on Wednesday morning as multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a one-vehicle crash resulting from a pursuit with the Franklin Police Department.

Preliminary findings reveal at 7:40 a.m. the driver of a 2019 Dodge Charger was traveling southbound, actively fleeing from the Franklin Department, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Dodge attempted to make a U-turn and went across the roadway and into the northbound ditch.

The driver of the 2019 Dodge Charger was transported via helicopter to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and is in critical condition, according to TX DPS.

The passenger was uninjured.

The investigation regarding this incident is currently ongoing.

