Man hospitalized after overnight shooting in Temple

TEMPLE, TX — An investigation is underway in Temple after a man was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Temple police say officers responded to the the 300 block of E. Avenue F just after 12:30 a.m., where they found that man.

He has been rushed to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries are not clear right now.

No suspects have been identified.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.