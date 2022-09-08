Man found dead at local Mexia hotel, no arrests made so far: Officials

MEXIA, Texas — A shooting at a local Mexia hotel has left one man dead, police said.

Around 1:10 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 1314 block of East Milam Street on reports of shots fired, according to the City of Mexia.

Upon arrival, officers located a dead male with apparent gunshot wounds and immediately secured the area as a crime scene.

At this time, officials are currently in the process of contacting several individuals with direct knowledge of the incident.

A full investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mexia Police Department at 254-562-4150.