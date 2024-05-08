Man convicted in decades-old murder of pregnant Texas soldier

PENSACOLA, FL — The family of Amanda Gonzales, a pregnant soldier from Texas murdered on an Army base 23 years ago, finally has justice.

According to 1819 News, 42-year-old Shannon Wilkerson of Andalusia was found guilty of second degree murder by a federal jury Tuesday.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office

Back in 2001, Gonzales, the 19-year-old from Madisonville, Texas was found strangled to death inside her barracks after failing to report to duty. Gonzales was four months pregnant when she was murdered.

She was killed at Fliegerhorst Kaserne in Germany, a U.S. Army base in Hanau until 2007.

Wilkerson was 21 years old then. He was discharged from the Army in 2004 and returned to Alabama.

Sentencing for Wilkerson is set for August 8.

