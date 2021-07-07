Watch
Magnolia 6th annual Silobration is back, to be held Halloween weekend

(Source: Mayra Monroy/KXXV)
Magnolia Silos Seen at: 601 Webster Avenue
Posted at 9:05 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 22:14:02-04

Magnolia's annual Silobration will be back for the 6th annual celebration in October.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the three day event is scheduled from Thursday, Oct. 28 to Saturday Oct. 30.

The event falls right on Halloween weekend, with festivities at the Silos including daytime music, a vendor fair, and concerts at night 'under the stars', according to the announcement.

Concert tickets will be on pre-sale Aug. 4 and open for general sale on Aug. 5.

For more information about the event visit the 'Events at the Silos' page on the website.

