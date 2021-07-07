Magnolia 6th annual Silobration is back, to be held Halloween weekend

Magnolia's annual Silobration will be back for the 6th annual celebration in October.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the three day event is scheduled from Thursday, Oct. 28 to Saturday Oct. 30.

The event falls right on Halloween weekend, with festivities at the Silos including daytime music, a vendor fair, and concerts at night 'under the stars', according to the announcement.

Concert tickets will be on pre-sale Aug. 4 and open for general sale on Aug. 5.

For more information about the event visit the 'Events at the Silos' page on the website.