Madison Police: Suspect wanted for child sexual assault, human trafficking

MADISON COUNTY, Texas — The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a wanted man.

Shawn Allen, 30, is wanted for sexual assault of a child and trafficking of a minor.

Allen is described as weighing 145 lbs and standing at 5'5 ft tall.

Allen is known to visit the Madisonville and Midway areas often, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 936-348-2755 or dial 9-1-1.

Local authorities are warning the public that anyone offering him assistance will be charged with Texas Penal Code 38.05: Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution (F3).

