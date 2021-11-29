Madison County Sheriff's Office searching for donkey owner

MIDWAY, Texas — The Madison County Sheriff's Office is looking for the owner of an estrayed donkey.

The donkey was located Monday at 6266 FM 247 in Midway, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities are asking the owner, or anyone with information, to contact Chief Deputy Steven Jeter at 936-348-2755.

The donkey will be held for 15 days, after which, it will be sold.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!