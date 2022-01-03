Madison County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects in horse shootings

MADISON COUNTY, Texas — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects in connection to two fatal hose shootings.

The horses were discovered in the area of Greenbriar and Hendrix Lane, said the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in a statement.

Upon arrival, one horse was found dead and the other fatally wounded.

Both horses had apparent gunshot wounds, one to the head and the other to the neck.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Chief Investigator Chelsea Stanford at (936) 348-2755.