Luby's serves its last dinner Wednesday night

WACO, TX — A Central Texas staple is closing its doors Wednesday, June 30, for good. The Luby's in Bellmead has lines out the door full of customers who said they never wanted to see this happen.

Soon, the building will be transitioned to a new gas station. Luby's lovers are in mourning after the doors closed. People tell 25 News, Luby's is more than just a restaurant but a place full of memories and good times.

Charlene Jones and her friends come to Luby's at least once a week. When she found out this Bellmead classic was locking the doors for good she was devastated.

"This is like history here," Jones said. "And they are taking it away and I don't feel right about it at all."

Across the restaurant, Russel Devorsky and his mother are back at their usual table. He spends this time thinking on the good memories over the past two decades.

"It's disappointing," Devorsky said. "They've been here since 1986 so this is their 35th year being here and Luby's was the first business to open up on the loop."

To Jones and Devorsky, it's more than just good food - it's the backdrop for the unforgettable conversations. Wednesday is all about savoring the moment.

"Everybody wants one last trip to grandma's house," Devorsky said. ". . . sometimes you never know when that is going to happen, and thank god we did."