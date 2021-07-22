Lott PD officer involved in crash, hit by driver that flew through stop sign

A Lott Police Department officer was involved in a crash at the Hwy 77 and Hwy 320 intersection at approximately 5 pm.

The officer was heading southbound on Hwy 77, as he passed through the intersection he was struck by a driver who refused to stop at the stop sign.

The officer's vehicle was hit on the driver-side rear quarter panel, and spun out into the northbound lane. The driver of the second vehicle came to a stop at the Lott Stop convenience store. The officer was then transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Both drivers are safe and doing well, but their vehicles did incur significant damage. The accident was investigated by the Department of Public Safety, and also captured on video through store surveillance and a dash camera.