Lorena PD investigates 'questionable death' after vehicle falls on man

LORENA, Texas — The Lorena Police Department are investigating a fatal industrial accident that they are calling a questionable death.

Thursday afternoon at 3:09 p.m., Lorena PD said they responded to South Old Temple Road in Lorena after receiving a call about an accident.

The caller told police that a vehicle had fallen on her boyfriend.

Police said their first unit arrived four minutes after the call was received and they began resuscitation efforts.

When the Lorena Fire Department and AMR personnel arrived on scene, they took over resuscitation efforts, but they were not successful.

Authorities identified the deceased as 40-year-old Jonathan Harris. Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley declared Harris deceased at 3:24 p.m.

His next of kin has been notified.

Lorena PD said this case is still being investigated as a questionable death.

25 News will continue to provide updates if they are made available.