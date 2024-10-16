Local supply store a 'total loss' following fire in Salado

WACO, Texas (KXXV) Fire crews in Salado worked overnight to contain a fire at a local supply house on FM 1670.

The Bell County Fire Marshal said an electrical fire broke out around 4 p.m. on Tuesday in an upper room of the Salado Supply House. Several area fire crews were also called out to help put out the flames.

The Fire Marshal deemed the building and some vehicles parked nearby a total loss.

Three employees and two customers who were in the building at the time of the fire were able to escape safely, according to officials.

Some of the items inside the building were causing secondary explosions so residents are being asked to avoid the area due to the potential of hazardous smoke.