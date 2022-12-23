Watch Now
Local restaurant 'total loss' after overnight fire

Posted at 5:01 AM, Dec 23, 2022
GHOLSON, Texas — A local restaurant is being declared a "total loss" Friday morning after a devastating overnight fire.

Waco Fire Department, along with multiple other agencies, responded about 2 a.m. to the Homestead Heritage community in the 600 block of Dry Creek Road, according to a social media post.

Firefighters arrived to find a fully-involved structure fire.

Other responding fire departments included Elm Mott, Gholson, Ross and Bellmead.

