Local professional pumpkin carver makes semifinals on 'Halloween Wars'

CENTRAL TEXAS — Temple resident and professional pumpkin carver Kristina Patenaude is competing with her team "Spice Ghouls" to win $25,000 on Food Network television show "Halloween Wars".

Patenaude stopped by Good Morning Texas this week to talk about her experience on show and her passion for her artwork.

It's not her first time getting national recognition for her skills, — Patenaude was also a contestant on "Outrageous Pumpkins."

She'll be competing once again on Sunday at 8 p.m. CST on Food Network.

Patenaude also does live pumpkin carving every night until Oct. 30. at "Pumpkin Nights" at Pioneer Farms in Austin.