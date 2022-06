HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Harker Heights police report a forgery incident occurred at an ATM in Harker Heights.

Police say the incident occurred at Navy Federal Credit Union on June 10.

Police believe the depicted individual was involved and are seeking information regarding his identity and whereabouts.

Those who know the location and/or identity are urged to contact authorities at (254)-953-5400 option #2. Case number to reference is 22HH016476.