Local organization raising scholarship money for aspiring firefighters

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Brave, kind and proud to serve — this is what might be heard when asking about Jose Negrete.

“There’s all kinds of people that have come us at these events and talked to us about how my brother helped them out,” said Joses's brother, Gabe Negrete.

Gabe says it’s these qualities that helped Jose excel as a firefighter and a paramedic in Copperas Cove.

“It’s the perfect calling for him, because you think firefighters have to be tough and strong, but they also have to be very empathetic,” Gabe said.

Jose served for more than four years until he died in July 2020.

“He had Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma — immediately Stage 4. He fought it as hard as he could and it was tough because it was during COVID,” Gabe said.

His family took their grief and turned it into something positive, honoring Jose’s legacy.

“They took what he love, which was being a firefighter, and the community gives us donations," Gabe said.

"They gave us items to auction off, and we had a lot of people coming in and volunteering,” Gabe said.

Donations also included a mariachi band, food trucks and more. All of the money raised went to scholarships for the Fire Academy.

“Not everybody has $5,000 just laying around. This is a service to the community — they are people that save lives," Gabe said.

"If anybody deserves the opportunity to serve the community, it’s the first responders that we give the scholarships to."

The Negrete Firefighter Foundation Annual Fundraising Event kicks off Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Campfire Bar & Grill in Copperas Cove at 134 County RD 4814.

There will also be belly dancers featured, a motorcycle show, and a dunk booth.